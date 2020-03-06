Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: RBS Joint Venture

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206568991

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

RBS JOINT VENTURE

24681 LA PLAZA, SUITE 250

DANA POINT, CA 92629

Full Name of Registrant(s):

RED BRICK CONSULTING INC.

24681 LA PLAZA, SUITE 250

DANA POINT, CA 92629

This business is conducted by a CA Joint Venture.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names listed above on:  06/06/2019.

/s/RED BRICK CONSULTING INC./HEIDI MOAK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/25/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020

 

