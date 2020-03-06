Fictitious Business Name: RBS Joint Venture

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206568991
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
RBS JOINT VENTURE
24681 LA PLAZA, SUITE 250
DANA POINT, CA 92629
Full Name of Registrant(s):
RED BRICK CONSULTING INC.
24681 LA PLAZA, SUITE 250
DANA POINT, CA 92629
This business is conducted by a CA Joint Venture.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06/06/2019.
/s/RED BRICK CONSULTING INC./HEIDI MOAK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/25/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020
