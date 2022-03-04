Fictitious Business Name: Rapid Manufacturing

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226627427
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
RAPID MANUFACTURING
8080 E CRYSTAL DRIVE
ANAHEIM, CA 92807
Full Name of Registrant(s):
1)DAN LANG ENTERPRISES
8080 E CRYSTAL DRIVE
ANAHEIM, CA 92807
2)JOE & JEN ENTERPRISES, INC
8080 E CRYSTAL DRIVE
ANAHEIM, CA 92807
This business is conducted by a CA General Partnership
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/01/1981
DAN LANG ENTERPRISES/S/DAN LANG/DAN LANG CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 2/14/2022.
Published in: Dana Point Times
February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 2022
