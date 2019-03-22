Fictitious Business Name: Pure Images Photography

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196537779

The following person(s) is doing business as:

PURE IMAGES PHOTOGRAPHY

25073 DANACORAL

DANA POINT, CA 92629

Full Name of Registrant(s):

MARCIE KIRBY

25073 DANACORAL

DANA POINT, CA 92629

The business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Name listed above on: 01/28/2019

/s/MARCIE KIRBY

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County

On 03/14/2019

Publish: Dana Point Times

March 22, 29, April 5, 12