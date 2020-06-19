Fictitious Business Name: Precision Fire Systems

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206576228
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
PRECISION FIRE SYSTEMS
27068 LA PAZ ROAD #212
ALISO VIEJO, CA 92656
Full Name of Registrant(s):
MICHAEL MATHEW MCSTAY
27068 LA PAZ RD #212
ALISO VIEJO, CA 92656
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
/s/MICHAEL MCSTAY
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 06/12/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
June 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2020
