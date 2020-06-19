Fictitious Business Name: Precision Fire Systems

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206576228

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

PRECISION FIRE SYSTEMS

27068 LA PAZ ROAD #212

ALISO VIEJO, CA 92656

Full Name of Registrant(s):

MICHAEL MATHEW MCSTAY

27068 LA PAZ RD #212

ALISO VIEJO, CA 92656

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/MICHAEL MCSTAY

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 06/12/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

June 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2020