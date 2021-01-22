Fictitious Business Name: Original Concept & Design

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206592403
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
ORIGINAL CONCEPT & DESIGN
3857 BIRCH STREET, SUITE 3054
NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660
Full Name of Registrant(s):
JULIA TEODORESCU
123 S CLARK STEET
ORANGE, CA 92868
This business is conducted by An Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
/s/ JULIA TEODORESCU
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 12/29/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
Jan 22, 29, Feb 5, 12, 2021
