Fictitious Business Name: OC Parenting Support

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20196560783
The following person(s) is doing business as:
OC PARENTING SUPPORT
13217 JAMBOREE ROAD #317
TUSTIN, CA 92782-9278
Full Name of Registrant(s):
MITCHELL POPP
12706 DORAL
TUSTIN, CA 92782
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A
/s/MITCHELL POPP
This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder
On 11/25/2019
Publish: Dana Point Times
FDECEMBER 20, 27, 2019, JANUARY 3, 10, 2020
comments (0)