Fictitious Business Name: The Mossy Posse

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216598233
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
THE MOSSY POSSE
34824 CALLE DEL SOL
CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624-9262
Full Name of Registrant(s):
SUZANNE ELIZABETH SAKACH
34824 CALLE DEL SOL
CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624
JOANNA LEIGH HARTLEY BRIGHT
32942 BARQUE WAY
DANA POINT, CA 92629
NOMI SOPHIE GERBER
30041 TESSIER #24
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677
This business is conducted by a Joint Venture.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
/s/SUZANNE ELIZABETH SAKACH/SUZANNE SAKACH, MANAGER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 03/04/2021.
Published in: Dana Point Times
March 19, 26, April 2, 9, 2021
