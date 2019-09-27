Fictitious Business Name: Michael F. Brown dba Law Offices of Michael F. Brown

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196555027

The following person(s) is doing business as:

MICHAEL F. BROWN DBA LAW OFFICES OF MICHAEL F. BROWN

23046 AVENIDA DE LA CARLOTA, STE. 600

LAGUNA HILLS, CA 92653

Full Name of Registrant(s):

MICHAEL FRANCIS BROWN

17 GRAND MASTER COURT

DANA POINT, CA 92629

The business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: n/a

/s/MICHAEL BROWN

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County

On 09/18/2019

Publish: Dana Point Times

September 27, October 4, 11, 18, 2019