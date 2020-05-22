Fictitious Business Name: Melius Investments

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206573799

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

MELIUS INVESTMENTS

45 WESTGATE

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677

Full Name of Registrant(s):

MIGMIR, LLC

45 WESTGATE

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677

This business is conducted by a DE limited liability company.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/MIGMIR, LLC/TIMOTHY MULLANEY/PRESIDENT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 05/11/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

MAY 22, 29, JUNE 5, 12, 2020

