Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Melius Investments

  • By PFMads
  • On
  • 0

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206573799
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
MELIUS INVESTMENTS
45 WESTGATE
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677
Full Name of Registrant(s):
MIGMIR, LLC
45 WESTGATE
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677
This business is conducted by a DE limited liability company.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
/s/MIGMIR, LLC/TIMOTHY MULLANEY/PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 05/11/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
MAY 22, 29, JUNE 5, 12, 2020

About The Author PFMads

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>