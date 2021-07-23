Fictitious Business Name: McGee Construction

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216609008
The following person(s) is doing business as:
MCGEE CONSTRUCTION
32432 ALIPAZ SUITE F
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675
Full Name of Registrant(s):
PENN GULCH BUILDERS INC
32432 ALIPAZ SUITE F
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675
This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 12/15/2015
PENN GULCH BUILDERS INC/s/T MCGEE/JAMES TREVOR MCGEE, PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder
On 06/25/2021
Publish: Dana Point Times
July 23, 30, August 6, 13, 2021
