Fictitious Business Name: Lucas Car Wash

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196537144

The following person(s) is doing business as:

LUCAS CAR WASH

31022 CALLE SAN DIEGO

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675

Full Name of Registrant(s):

MOISES TORRES

31022 CALLE SAN DIEGO

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675

The business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Name listed above on: n/a

/s/MOISES TORRES

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County

On 03/07/2019

Publish: Dana Point Times

March 22, 29, April 5, 12