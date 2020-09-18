Fictitious Business Name: Lighthouse Restoration

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206583427
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
LIGHTHOUSE RESTORATION
23732 HILLHURST DR, APT 49
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677-9267
Full Name of Registrant(s):
ELIJAH PITT
24551 DEL PRADO, #877
DANA POINT, CA 92629
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/05/2019
/s/ELIJAH PITT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 8/31/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
September 18, 25, October 2, 9, 2020
