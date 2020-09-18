Fictitious Business Name: Lighthouse Restoration

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206583427

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

LIGHTHOUSE RESTORATION

23732 HILLHURST DR, APT 49

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA 92677-9267

Full Name of Registrant(s):

ELIJAH PITT

24551 DEL PRADO, #877

DANA POINT, CA 92629

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/05/2019

/s/ELIJAH PITT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 8/31/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

September 18, 25, October 2, 9, 2020

