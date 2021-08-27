Fictitious Business Name: Lehrbass General Contractors

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216612866
The following person(s) is doing business as:
LEHRBASS GENERAL CONTRACTORS
526 S. BEECHTREE CT.
ANAHEIM, CA 92808
Full Name of Registrant(s):
KERRY STEVEN LEHRBASS
526 S BEECHTREE CT
ANAHEIM, CA 92808
This business is conducted by an Individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A
KERRY LEHRBASS/s/KERRY LEHRBASS
This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder
On 08/11/2021
Publish: Dana Point Times
August 20, 27, September 3, 10, 2021
