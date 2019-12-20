Fictitious Business Name: JGC Events

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196561306

The following person(s) is doing business as:

JGC EVENTS

34580 CALLE PORTOLA

CAPISTRANO BEACH CA 92624

Full Name of Registrant(s):

GERALDINE E CRAPANZANO

34580 CALLE PORTOLA

CAPISTRANO BEACH CA 92624

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 10/29/2019

/s/GERALDINE CRAPANZANO

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder

On 12/03/2019

Publish: Dana Point Times

DEC 13, 20, 27, 2019, JAN 3, 2020