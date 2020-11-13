Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Jackie’s Board Life

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206588360
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
JACKIE’S BOARD LIFE
25781 KNOTTY PINE ROAD
LAGUNA HILLS, CA 92653
Full Name of Registrant(s):
JACQUELINE GOMEZ
25781 KNOTTY PINE ROAD
LAGUNA HILLS, CA 92653
FRANK N MASTROIANNI
25781 KNOTTY PINE ROAD
LAGUNA HILLS, CA 92653
This business is conducted by a General Partnership.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/JACQUELINE GOMEZ
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/29/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
Nov 13, 20, 27, Dec 4, 2020

