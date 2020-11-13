Fictitious Business Name: Jackie’s Board Life

…

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206588360

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

JACKIE’S BOARD LIFE

25781 KNOTTY PINE ROAD

LAGUNA HILLS, CA 92653

Full Name of Registrant(s):

JACQUELINE GOMEZ

25781 KNOTTY PINE ROAD

LAGUNA HILLS, CA 92653

FRANK N MASTROIANNI

25781 KNOTTY PINE ROAD

LAGUNA HILLS, CA 92653

This business is conducted by a General Partnership.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/JACQUELINE GOMEZ

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/29/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

Nov 13, 20, 27, Dec 4, 2020

