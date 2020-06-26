Fictitious Business Name: Greener Living

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206576311
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
GREENER LIVING
33142 OCEAN RIDGE
DANA POINT, CA 92629
ADD’L FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S):
1B. SEA CANYON HOME
Full Name of Registrant(s):
JILL LESLIE PRICE
33142 OCEAN RIDGE
DANA POINT, CA 92629
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/1986.
/s/JILL PRICE
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 06/15/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 2020
