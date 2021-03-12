Fictitious Business Name: GM Development and Renovation

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216598075
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
GM DEVELOPMENT AND RENOVATION
1804 ARRIBA LINDA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
Full Name of Registrant(s):
GREGORY L. MOORE
1804 ARRIBA LINDA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/GREGORY MOORE/GREGORY MOORE, PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 03/03/2021.
Published in: Dana Point Times
March 12, 19, 26, April 2, 2021
comments (0)