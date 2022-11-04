Fictitious Business Name: FRIMODIG

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226646146
1A. 20176488925
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
FRIMODIG
17165 VON KARMAN AVE STE 113
IRVINE, CA 92614
Full Name of Registrant(s):
MARY E LOMBARD
34052 LA SERENA DR
DANA POINT, CA 92629
This business is conducted by an Individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09/17/2012
/s/MARY LOMBARD
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/11/2022
Published in: Dana Point Times
November 4, 11, 18, 25, 2022
comments (0)