Fictitious Business Name: Far West Residential

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206582896
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
FAR WEST RESIDENTIAL
18012 COWAN , SUITE 200
IRVINE, CA 92614
Full Name of Registrant(s):
ETHAN ALVIDREZ
18012 COWAN , SUITE 200
IRVINE, CA 92614
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/ETHAN ALVIDREZ
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 8/25/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
September 18, 25, October 2, 9, 2020

