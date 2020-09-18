Fictitious Business Name: Far West Residential

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206582896

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

FAR WEST RESIDENTIAL

18012 COWAN , SUITE 200

IRVINE, CA 92614

Full Name of Registrant(s):

ETHAN ALVIDREZ

18012 COWAN , SUITE 200

IRVINE, CA 92614

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/ETHAN ALVIDREZ

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 8/25/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

September 18, 25, October 2, 9, 2020

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

