Fictitious Business Name: Far West Commercial

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216611798
1A. 20216611719
The following person(s) is doing business as:
FAR WEST COMMERCIAL
18012 COWAN STE 200
IRVINE, CA 92614
Full Name of Registrant(s):
FWC MANAGEMENT, INC.
18012 COWAN, SUITE 200
IRVINE, CA 92614
This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: n/a
FWC MANAGEMENT, INC./s/ETHAN ALVIDREZ, ETHAN ALVIDREZ, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder
On 07/29/2021
Publish: Dana Point Times
August 6, 13, 20, 27, 2021
