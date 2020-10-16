Fictitious Business Name: Face-Lift

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206586197

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

FACE-LIFT

1400 NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE, SUITE 100

NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660

Full Name of Registrant(s):

SURTERRE PROPERTIES, INC.

1400 NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE, SUITE 100

NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660

This business is conducted by DE Corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/SURTERRE PROPERTIES, INC., GARY E. LEGRAND PRESIDENT/CEO

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/2/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

October 16, 23, 30, November 6, 2020

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

