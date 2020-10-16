FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206586197
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
FACE-LIFT
1400 NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE, SUITE 100
NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660
Full Name of Registrant(s):
SURTERRE PROPERTIES, INC.
1400 NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE, SUITE 100
NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660
This business is conducted by DE Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/SURTERRE PROPERTIES, INC., GARY E. LEGRAND PRESIDENT/CEO
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/2/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
October 16, 23, 30, November 6, 2020
Fictitious Business Name: Face-Lift
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
