Fictitious Business Name: Evolve Realty

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196553265

The following person(s) is doing business as:

EVOLVE REALTY

33621 RISING TIDE COURT

DANA POINT, CA 92629

Full Name of Registrant(s):

STEVEN G. WEISER

33621 RISING TIDE COURT

DANA POINT, CA 92629

The business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: n/a

/s/STEVEN WEISER, CEO

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County

On 08/28/19

Publish: Dana Point Times

SEPTEMBER 13, 20, 27, OCTOBER 4, 2019