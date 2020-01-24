Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Doheny State Beach Foundation

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206564959

The following person(s) is doing business as:

DOHENY STATE BEACH FOUNDATION

25300 DANA POINT HARBOR DRIVE

DANA POINT CA 92629

Full Name of Registrant(s):

DOHENY STATE BEACH INTERPRETIVE ASSOCIATION

25300 DANA POINT HARBOR DRIVE

DANA POINT CA 92629

This business is conducted by a corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A

/s/DOHENY STATE BEACH INTERPRETIVE ASSOCIATION, KATHRYN WADE, MANAGING MEMBER/MANAGER

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder

On  01/14/2020

Publish: Dana Point Times

January 24, 31, February 7, 14, 2020

