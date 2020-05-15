Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: DEEPBLUEWATER INC

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206573084

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

DEEPBLUEWATER INC

24612 PRISCILLA DR

DANA POINT CA 92629

Full Name of Registrant(s):

DEEEPBLUEWATER INC

24612 PRISCILLA DR

DANA POINT CA 92629

This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/DEEPBLUEWATER INC/JONATHAN BRICK/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 04/28/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

May 15, 22, 29, June 5, 2020

 

