Fictitious Business Name: DC Craft Spirits

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206588829

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

DC CRAFT SPIRITS

34132 CAPISTRANO BY THE SEA

DANA POINT, CA 92629-9262

Full Name of Registrant(s):

THIRD WAVE BRANDS, LLC

34132 CAPISTRANO BY THE SEA

DANA POINT, CA 92629

This business is conducted by a CA Limited Liability Company.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/28/2011

/s/THIRD WAVE BRANDS, LLC, DENNIS BARNETT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 11/6/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

November 27, December 4, 11, 18, 2020

