Fictitious Business Name: DC Craft Spirits

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206588829
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
DC CRAFT SPIRITS
34132 CAPISTRANO BY THE SEA
DANA POINT, CA 92629-9262
Full Name of Registrant(s):
THIRD WAVE BRANDS, LLC
34132 CAPISTRANO BY THE SEA
DANA POINT, CA 92629
This business is conducted by a CA Limited Liability Company.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/28/2011
/s/THIRD WAVE BRANDS, LLC, DENNIS BARNETT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 11/6/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
November 27, December 4, 11, 18, 2020

