Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Dark Side of the Moon

  • By PFMads
  • On
  • 0

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206587855
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
DARK SIDE OF THE MOON
17291 IRVINE BLVD, SUITE 425
TUSTIN, CA 92780-9278
Full Name of Registrant(s):
MELANIE SALDANA
320 W AVE PALIZADA, APT 4
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92674
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/MELANIE SALDANA
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/23/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
November 20, 27, December 4, 11, 2020

About The Author PFMads

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>