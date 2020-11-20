Fictitious Business Name: Dark Side of the Moon

…

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206587855

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

DARK SIDE OF THE MOON

17291 IRVINE BLVD, SUITE 425

TUSTIN, CA 92780-9278

Full Name of Registrant(s):

MELANIE SALDANA

320 W AVE PALIZADA, APT 4

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92674

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/MELANIE SALDANA

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/23/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

November 20, 27, December 4, 11, 2020

