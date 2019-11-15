Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Dana Shores Community Association

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196558301

The following person(s) is doing business as:

1. DANA SHORES COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION

15600 NORTH FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT BLVD, #1139

SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260

ADDITIONAL FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S):

      B. DANA SHORES COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION AN UNINCORPORATED

          ASSOCIATION

Full Name of Registrant(s):

1)JARED SCHENKMAN

15600 NORTH FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT BLVD #1139

SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260

2)JOE ROTH

14000 NORTH 94TH STREET #1179

SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260

This business is conducted by an Unincorporated Association .

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A

/s/JARED SCHENKMAN

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder

On 10/24/19

Publish: Dana Point Times

November 15, 22, 29, December 6, 2019

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>