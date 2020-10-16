Fictitious Business Name: Dana Point RV Storage

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206586150

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

DANA POINT RV STORAGE

1100 NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE, SUITE 200

NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660

Full Name of Registrant(s):

STONEHILL STORAGE PARTNERS, LLC.

1100 NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE, SUITE 200

NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660

This business is conducted by CA Limited Liability Company.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/STONEHILL STORAGE PARTNERS, LLC., BRYON WARD, MANAGING MEMBER/MANAGER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/1/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

October 16, 23, 30, November 6, 2020

