FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206586150
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
DANA POINT RV STORAGE
1100 NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE, SUITE 200
NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660
Full Name of Registrant(s):
STONEHILL STORAGE PARTNERS, LLC.
1100 NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE, SUITE 200
NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660
This business is conducted by CA Limited Liability Company.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/STONEHILL STORAGE PARTNERS, LLC., BRYON WARD, MANAGING MEMBER/MANAGER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/1/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
October 16, 23, 30, November 6, 2020
Fictitious Business Name: Dana Point RV Storage
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
comments (0)