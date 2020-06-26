Fictitious Business Name: Dana Cove Designs

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206576777

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

DANA COVE DESIGNS

24322 CORTES DRIVE

DANA POINT, CA 92629

ADD’L FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S):

1B. PURO BAJA

1C. PURA BAJA

Full Name of Registrant(s):

GARY WRIGHT

24322 CORTES DRIVE

DANA POINT, CA 92629

DOLORES DANG-WRIGHT

24322 CORTES DRIVE

DANA POINT, CA 92629

This business is conducted by a Married Couple.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A

/s/GARY WRIGHT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 06/17/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 2020