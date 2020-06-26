Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Dana Cove Designs

  • By PFMads
  • On
  • 0

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206576777

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

DANA COVE DESIGNS

24322 CORTES DRIVE

DANA POINT, CA 92629

ADD’L FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S):

1B. PURO BAJA

1C. PURA BAJA

Full Name of Registrant(s):

GARY WRIGHT

24322 CORTES DRIVE

DANA POINT, CA 92629

DOLORES DANG-WRIGHT

24322 CORTES DRIVE

DANA POINT, CA 92629

This business is conducted by a Married Couple.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A

/s/GARY WRIGHT

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 06/17/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 2020

 

About The Author PFMads

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>