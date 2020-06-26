Fictitious Business Name: Dana Cove Designs

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206576777
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
DANA COVE DESIGNS
24322 CORTES DRIVE
DANA POINT, CA 92629
ADD’L FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S):
1B. PURO BAJA
1C. PURA BAJA
Full Name of Registrant(s):
GARY WRIGHT
24322 CORTES DRIVE
DANA POINT, CA 92629
DOLORES DANG-WRIGHT
24322 CORTES DRIVE
DANA POINT, CA 92629
This business is conducted by a Married Couple.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
/s/GARY WRIGHT
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 06/17/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 2020
