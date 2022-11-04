Fictitious Business Name: Dailey Coaching

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226645583
1A. 20226641711
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
DAILEY COACHING
27992 VIA DE COSTA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675
Full Name of Registrant(s):
DAILEY FAMILY COUNSELING
27992 VIA DE COSTA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675
This business is conducted by a CA Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/01/2022
DAILEY FAMILY COUNSELING/s/JEREMY DAILEY, JEREMY DAILEY, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/03/2022
Published in: Dana Point Times
October 14, 21, 28, November 4, 2022
comments (0)