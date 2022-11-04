Fictitious Business Name: D & B Properties

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226647698
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
- D & B PROPERTIES
1001 AVENIDA PICO SUITE C619
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
ADDITIONAL FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S):
1B. GOLDENWEST PLAZA
Full Name of Registrant(s):
THE DOYLE FOUNDATION, INC.
1001 AVENIDA PICO STE C619
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
This business is conducted by a NV Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06/05/2015
THE DOYLE FOUNDATION, INC./s/MOLLY BROWN, MOLLY BROWN SECRETARY
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/27/2022
Published in: Dana Point Times
November 4, 11, 18, 25, 2022
