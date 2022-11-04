Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: D & B Properties

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226647698
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

  1. D & B PROPERTIES
    1001 AVENIDA PICO SUITE C619
    SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
    ADDITIONAL FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S):
    1B. GOLDENWEST PLAZA
    Full Name of Registrant(s):
    THE DOYLE FOUNDATION, INC.
    1001 AVENIDA PICO STE C619
    SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
    This business is conducted by a NV Corporation.
    The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06/05/2015
    THE DOYLE FOUNDATION, INC./s/MOLLY BROWN, MOLLY BROWN SECRETARY
    This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/27/2022
    Published in: Dana Point Times
    November 4, 11, 18, 25, 2022

