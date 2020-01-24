Fictitious Business Name: Cove Insurance Services

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20196562914
The following person(s) is doing business as:
COVE INSURANCE SERVICES INC
26875 CALLE HERMOSA
CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624
Full Name of Registrant(s):
OMB ENTERPRISES INC
34742 CALLE FORTUNA
CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624
This business is conducted by a corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A
/s/OMB ENTERPRISES INC, SEAMUS STEELE, PRESIDENT
This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder
On 12/202019
Publish: Dana Point Times
January 24, 31, February 7, 14, 2020
