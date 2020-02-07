Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Cove Insurance Services

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196562914

The following person(s) is doing business as:

COVE INSURANCE SERVICES INC

26875 CALLE HERMOSA

CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624

Full Name of Registrant(s):

OMB ENTERPRISES INC

34742 CALLE FORTUNA

CAPISTRANO BEACH, CA 92624

This business is conducted by a corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A

/s/OMB ENTERPRISES INC, SEAMUS STEELE, PRESIDENT

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder

On 12/202019

Publish: Dana Point Times

January 24, 31, February 7, 14, 2020

 

 

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>