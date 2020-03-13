Fictitious Business Name: Coastal Bin Cleaning

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206569502
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
COASTAL BIN CLEANING
29601 VISTA PLAZA DR
LAGUNA NIGUEL CA 92677
Full Name of Registrant(s):
FELMAR INDUSTRY INC
29601 VISTA PLAZA DR
LAGUNA NIGUEL CA 92677
This business is conducted by a CA corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
/s/FELMAR INDUSTRY INC/FELIX MARTINEZ, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/27/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020
