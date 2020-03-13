Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Coastal Bin Cleaning

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206569502

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

COASTAL BIN CLEANING

29601 VISTA PLAZA DR

LAGUNA NIGUEL CA 92677

Full Name of Registrant(s):

FELMAR INDUSTRY INC

29601 VISTA PLAZA DR

LAGUNA NIGUEL CA 92677

This business is conducted by a CA corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/FELMAR INDUSTRY INC/FELIX MARTINEZ, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/27/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>