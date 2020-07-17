Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name: Coalition of California Chambers Orange County

  • By PFMads
  • On
  • 0

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206575331

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

COALITION OF CALIFORNIA CHAMBERS ORANGE COUNTY

31421 LA MATANZA ST

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675

Full Name of Registrant(s):

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

31421 LA MATANZA ST

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675

This business is conducted by a CA corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE/GEORGE D. PEPPAS III/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 06/02/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

July 17, 24, 31, August 7, 2020

About The Author PFMads

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>