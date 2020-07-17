Fictitious Business Name: Coalition of California Chambers Orange County

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206575331

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

COALITION OF CALIFORNIA CHAMBERS ORANGE COUNTY

31421 LA MATANZA ST

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675

Full Name of Registrant(s):

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

31421 LA MATANZA ST

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675

This business is conducted by a CA corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE/GEORGE D. PEPPAS III/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 06/02/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

July 17, 24, 31, August 7, 2020