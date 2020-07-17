Fictitious Business Name: Coalition of California Chambers Orange County

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206575331
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
COALITION OF CALIFORNIA CHAMBERS ORANGE COUNTY
31421 LA MATANZA ST
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675
Full Name of Registrant(s):
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
31421 LA MATANZA ST
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675
This business is conducted by a CA corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
/s/SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE/GEORGE D. PEPPAS III/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 06/02/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
July 17, 24, 31, August 7, 2020
