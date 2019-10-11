Fictitious Business Name: CMS Enterprise

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196554217

The following person(s) is doing business as:

CMS ENTERPRISE

23341 EL PERRO ST

LAKE FOREST, CA 92630

Full Name of Registrant(s):

CHRISTOPHER MARK SCHULDES

23341 EL PERRO ST

LAKE FOREST, CA 92630

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 09/09/2019

/s/CHRISTOPHER SCHULDES

This statement was filed with the County Clerk-Recorder of Orange County

On: 09/09/2019

Publish: Dana Point Times

OCTOBER 11,18, 25, NOVEMBER 6, 2019