Fictitious Business Name: CMS Enterprise

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20196554217
The following person(s) is doing business as:
CMS ENTERPRISE
23341 EL PERRO ST
LAKE FOREST, CA 92630
Full Name of Registrant(s):
CHRISTOPHER MARK SCHULDES
23341 EL PERRO ST
LAKE FOREST, CA 92630
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: 09/09/2019
/s/CHRISTOPHER SCHULDES
This statement was filed with the County Clerk-Recorder of Orange County
On: 09/09/2019
Publish: Dana Point Times
OCTOBER 11,18, 25, NOVEMBER 6, 2019
comments (0)