Fictitious Business Name: Chef’s Books

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216616973
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
1.CHEF’S BOOKS
17 CALLE AVEITUNA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
ADDITIONAL FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME(S):
1B. BOOKSBIZ
1C. BOOKSCO
Full Name of Registrant(s):
GTONLINE
17 CALLE AVEITUNA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673
This business is conducted by a WY Limited Liability Co.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
GTONLINE/S/JAY FRIEDMAN/JAY FRIEDMAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 09/30/2021.
Published in: Dana Point Times
October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021
comments (0)