Fictitious Business Name: California Patio

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20216614130
1A. 20176487087
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
CALIFORNIA PATIO
32601 CALLE PERFECTO
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675
Full Name of Registrant(s):
FRANK JAMES BANDERA
23852 VIA MONTE
COTO DE CAZA, CA 92679
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/01/1981.
/S/FRANK BANDERA
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 08/25/2021.
Published in: Dana Point Times
Sep 3, 10, 17, 24, 2021
