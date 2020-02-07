Fictitious Business Name: C2C Consulting

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206564971
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
C2C CONSULTING
45 BARONESS LANE
LAGUNA NIGUEL CA 92677
Full Name of Registrant(s):
JAMES RANDALL ADDISON
45 BARONESS LANE
LAGUNA NIGUEL CA 92677
This business is conducted by an Individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
/s/JAMES ADDISON
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/15/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
January 31, February 7, 14, 21 2020
comments (0)