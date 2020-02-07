Fictitious Business Name: C2C Consulting

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206564971

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

C2C CONSULTING

45 BARONESS LANE

LAGUNA NIGUEL CA 92677

Full Name of Registrant(s):

JAMES RANDALL ADDISON

45 BARONESS LANE

LAGUNA NIGUEL CA 92677

This business is conducted by an Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/JAMES ADDISON

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 01/15/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

January 31, February 7, 14, 21 2020