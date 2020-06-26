Fictitious Business Name: Bleu Poppy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206576819

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

BLEU POPPY

22176 CRANE STREET

LAKE FOREST, CA 92630

Full Name of Registrant(s):

JULIE RACCUGLIA

22176 CRANE STREET

LAKE FOREST, CA 92630

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/JULIE RACCUGLIA

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 06/18/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 2020