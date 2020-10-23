Fictitious Business Name: BBL Pines 23

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206586588
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
BBL PINES 23
27695 VIA SEQUOIA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675-9267
Full Name of Registrant(s):
PATRICK LOGAN MEEK
27695 VIA SEQUOIA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/PATRICK MEEK
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/8/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
October 23, 30, November 6, 13, 2020
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
