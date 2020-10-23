Fictitious Business Name: BBL Pines 23

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206586588

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

BBL PINES 23

27695 VIA SEQUOIA

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675-9267

Full Name of Registrant(s):

PATRICK LOGAN MEEK

27695 VIA SEQUOIA

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/PATRICK MEEK

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/8/2020.

Published in: Dana Point Times

October 23, 30, November 6, 13, 2020

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

