Fictitious Business Name: Azurest Hospitality Consulting Group

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206569494
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
AZUREST HOSPITALITY CONSULTING GROUP
30 SAINT JOHN
DANA POINT CA 92629
Full Name of Registrant(s):
CHARLES FRANCES SMITH III
30 SAINT JOHN
DANA POINT CA 92629
This business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
/s/CHARLES F. SMITH III
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 02/27/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Time
March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020
comments (0)