Fictitious Business Name: Alter Mental Health – Mission Viejo

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20226642754
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
ALTER MENTAL HEALTH – MISSION VIEJO
28100 MALAGA LANE
MISSION VIEJO, CA 92691
Full Name of Registrant(s):
ALTER MENTAL HEALTH, LLC
34232 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, SUITE D
DANA POINT, CA 92629
This business is conducted by a CA Limited Liability Company.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
ALTER MENTAL HEALTH, LLC/s/ANDREW POLSKY/ANDREW POLSKY, MANAGING MEMBER/MANAGER
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 08/25/2022.
Published in: Dana Point Times
September 16, 23, 30, October 7, 2022
comments (0)