Fictitious Business Name: Addicted to Color

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20206587612
The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:
ADDICTED TO COLOR
106 DIJE CT, APT B
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672-9267
Full Name of Registrant(s):
ZACHARY YOUNG
106 DIJE CT, APT 2B
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
KOLLEEN WALLACE
106 DIJE CT, APT 2B
SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672
This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Partnership.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/ZACHERY YOUNG KOLLEEN WALLACE
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County on 10/22/2020.
Published in: Dana Point Times
November 20, 27, December 4, 11, 2020

