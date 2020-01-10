FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20206563654

The following person(s) is (are) doing business as:

COUNSELING FOR COUPLES, FAMILIES AND CHILDREN GUIDED IMAGERY FOR HEALING TEENCENTERED

5020 CAMPUS DRIVE

NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660-122

Full Name of Registrant(s):

HELENEMICKEY WILSON

5020 CAMPUS DRIVE

NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660-2120

This business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A

/s/HELENEMICKEY WILSON

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder

On 01/02/2020

Publish: Dana Point Times

January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2020