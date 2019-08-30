Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196552139

The following person(s) is doing business as:

THE ABSTRACT HEART

26400 CAMINO DE VISTA, F

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675

Full Name of Registrant(s):

TERESA OWENS

26400 CAMINO DE VISTA, F

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA 92675

The business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: N/A

/s/TERESA OWENS

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County

On 08/15/2019

Publish: Dana Point Times

AUGUST 30, SEPTEMBER 6, 13, 20,  2019

 

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>