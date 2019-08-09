FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
20196550401
The following person(s) is doing business as:
CELEBRATION FLOWERS FOR LIFE
33201 CHRISTINA DRIVE
DANA POINT, CA 92629
Full Name of Registrant(s):
KATHLEEN LORENZO
33201 CHRISTINA DRIVE
DANA POINT, CA 92629
The business is conducted by an individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the
Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: n/a
/s/KATHLEEN LORENZO
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County
On 07/26/2019
Publish: Dana Point Times
AUGUST 9, 16, 23, 30, 2019
