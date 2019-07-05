Legal Notices

Fictitious Business Name

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196547151

The following person(s) is doing business as:

LEYLAND MCKINNON BEAUTY

34112 VIOLET LANTERN, UNIT B

DANA POINT, CA 92629

Full Name of Registrant(s):

LEYLAND MCKINNON

131 W AVENIDA PALIZADA

SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92672

The business is conducted by an individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the

Fictitious Business Name or Names listed above on: n/a

/s/LEYLAND MCKINNON

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Orange County

On 06/20/2019

Publish: Dana Point Times

JUL 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019

