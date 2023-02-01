Musical artists Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne will headline the Festival of Whales Foundation’s inaugural Concerts on the Cliff at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort and Spa on March 4.

The special “Ladies Night” event will be held on the resort’s Vue Lawn, where two-time Easton, a Grammy Award-winning artist, and American pop artist Dayne will perform

General admission tickets for Concerts on the Cliff go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. In addition to general admission, VIP tickets will be available for purchase and will include reserved parking, express entry, access to the VIP lounge and a laminated credential.

The foundation also announced in early January that it has partnered with the Laguna Cliffs Marriott for the 52nd Annual Festival of Whales, making the resort the preferred lodging partner.

“We look forward to introducing our own signature event as part of the festival and supporting the Festival of Whales Foundation for many years to come,” Laguna Cliffs Marriott General Manager Jeff Perkins said in a media release.

“We are so fortunate to have a direct view of the festival happenings and beautiful Dana Point Harbor, the gateway to these extraordinary whale-watching experiences,” Perkins continued.

Donna Kalez, Festival of Whales Foundation chair and daughter of the festival’s founder, Don Hansen, added that the resort’s vision and values “align perfectly with the festival, as they promote ocean-friendly practices and are passionate about keeping our beaches clean and preserved for generations to come.”

The three-day Festival of Whales event will kick off this year on March 3 and run through March 5 in the Dana Point Harbor.