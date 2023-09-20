The Festival of Whales Foundation kicked off its annual logo design contest on Wednesday, Sept. 20, for Dana Point’s upcoming 53rd annual celebration of the gray whale migration in early March 2024.

The logo design contest is an opportunity for local artists to share their talents and have their design featured prominently during the annual Festival of Whales, Foundation Chair Donna Kalez said in a media release.

“The Festival of Whales returns to our roots with regard to the creation of a logo by offering the opportunity to artists, hobbyists, students—really, any interested whale enthusiast—to have their art chosen to represent this iconic Dana Point event,” Kalez said.

The contest is open to the general public. Past logo designers have included local amateur artists, high school art students and internationally known professional artists including Wyland and John Van Hamersveld.

“The Festival was built on community involvement, and this contest serves as just one of many open invitations for individuals to lend their talents toward its success,” Kalez said. “The online public run-off vote among the five finalists is also a fun way to rally around your favorite design and have a say in the eventual outcome of the contest.”

Submissions must prominently feature a representation of the California gray whale, as the festival honors the gray whale’s 10,000-mile round trip journey between Alaska and Baja California.

The Festival of Whales Foundation Board and a panel of Festival event organizers will review the logo designs and announce the winning design in early November.

The winning logo will be featured in Festival of Whales 2024 merchandise, posters, flyers, tote bags, print and digital media advertising, the festival program and more. The winning logo designer will also be invited to participate in the Festival of Whales parade.

More information on submission criteria and a history of past logos can be found at festivalofwhales.com.